Simeon B. Davis III



February 17, 1944 - October 13, 2020



Kansas City, Missouri



Simeon B. Davis, III, a gifted pilot, beloved father, husband and grandfather died on October 13, 2020 at the age of 76 while in his home in Kansas City, MO.



Sim is survived by his loving wife, Donna, his daughter Julie (Josh), and his grandchildren Caleb and Eza. He is predeceased by his mother, Esther Louise Davis, and his father Simeon Benton Davis, Jr.



Sim was born in Roxboro, NC on February 17, 1944. A tremendous athlete, his high school days were speckled with golf, basketball and football. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1968 after earning his ME degree while on scholarship for football. Despite intentions to work at Anheuser Busch in St. Louis upon graduation, he found himself rising through the ranks of the US Air Force in the Vietnam war as an officer and traveling the world for more than twenty years, making the Air Force his career. He married the love of his life, Donna, in September 1975 and together they welcomed their daughter Julie in March of 1985.



He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1989 from the Air Force. He looked proudly and fondly on his service and remarked on the honor he felt with some of his assignments, such as his contributions to satellite projects with the Space and Missile Systems Air Force Command. After retirement, he challenged himself by flying commercially and with the Civil Air Patrol. He earned his MBA and a lateral entry teaching credential which he used to teach upper level mathematics to high school students for more than 13 years.



Sim was a devoted father, loving husband, trusted mentor and friend. He enjoyed time with loved ones, making jokes, and working outside-most notably on a mower. He felt he had been everywhere, and most enjoyed being at home, especially when home was North Carolina. He could routinely be seen enjoying the breeze, Mountain Dew in hand, with his dog, Lady, at his feet. He believed he had a voice, and regularly used it to express his opinions. He has been described as both a 'teddy bear' and a 'force of nature'- and there is truth and wisdom in both.



Some of his most memorable moments were watching his daughter excel in school, gaining his son-in law Josh, and in consistently ruining Christmas surprises by giving early gifts. He was known for generosity, mischief, stubbornness, exceptionally good food, and tickles. He will be deeply missed by his friends, neighbors, family and all who knew him.



A memorial service will be scheduled springtime in Wilson, NC. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the VFW or the MS Society.



Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, MO (816)628-4411



