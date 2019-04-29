Home

Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church
1401 Red Mountain Road
Rougemont, NC
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM
New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church
1401 Red Mountain Road
Rougemont, NC
Simm Long


1933 - 2019
Simm Long Obituary
Simm Long

Durham

The family of Mr. Simm Long, age 85, wishes to announce his passing on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mrs. Shirley Parker Long, and a host of other family members.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church, 1401 Red Mountain Road, Rougemont, North Carolina 27572, at 1:00 p.m., with a family visitation one hour prior to the service.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, NC 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 29, 2019
