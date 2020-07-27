Simon Preston Bradshaw
Mebane
Simon Preston Bradshaw, transitioned on July 24, 2020 at the Veteran's Hospital in Durham, NC. He was 95. He was the son of the late Charlie Lee Bradshaw and Essie Poteat Bradshaw. He was married to the late Carrie Bell Rapley Bradshaw.
Simon enjoyed working. He worked at Associated Transport in Burlington, Redman Homes, Orange County Schools and Orange Congregation in Missions (OCIM).
Simon was a member of Lee's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He also loved farming. He enjoyed gardening and planting. He also enjoyed visiting the sick and loved talking on the phone. Simon served his country in the US Army during World War II.
He leaves to cherish his memories; his children: Jimmy Lee Bradshaw (Janet) of Cedar Grove and Joyce Harshaw (William) of Mebane; one sister: Frances Bradshaw Carter of Burlington; five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren and host of relatives, family and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son: Howard Preston Brashaw and siblings: Leroy, Hulon and Marvin Bradshaw.
Graveside services will be held at 11am on Monday, July 27, 2020 in the Bradshaw-Poteat Cemetery on Carr Store Rd. in Cedar Grove. Public viewing will be held from 1-8pm in the Roy Blackwell Chapel on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Condolences may be posted to blackwellfuneral.com
. Services entrusted to Blackwell Funeral Home.