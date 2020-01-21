|
|
Socorro Beltran Rigsbee
Timberlake
Socorro Beltran Rigsbee, 87, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital. She was born in Pueblito De Allende, Mexico to the late Ernesto Beltran and Amada Porras.
Mrs. Rigsbee is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bobby Rigsbee; sons, Robert B. Rigsbee (partner, Grover Jacobs), Charles D. Rigsbee; daughter, Sara Rigsbee (Ray Allen); grandchildren, John Hunter Rigsbee (Elissa Alston), Elizabeth Raye Allen; great-grandchildren, Stella Rigsbee, Max Rigsbee; and several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews in Mexico and Texas.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21st at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A graveside service will follow at 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park with Father William Rodriguez officiating.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 21, 2020