Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith Alliance Church

Sondra Marsh Hinnant

Sondra Marsh Hinnant Obituary
Sondra Marsh Hinnant

Durham

Sondra Marsh Hinnant, 80, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home in Durham. She was born in Rutherford County, NC to the late Patrick Henry Scoggins and Edna Barnes Marsh. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hinnant was also predeceased by her daughter, Tammy Hinnant; brother, Rupert Marsh; and sister, Harriette Burton.

Mrs. Hinnant moved to Durham to attend Watts School of Nursing. She was a nurse at Watts Hospital for 9 years, and later a nurse at Duke University Hospital in the CDU unit for 38 years. She retired from nursing in 2008. Mrs. Hinnant was a charter member of Faith Alliance Church in Durham where she taught children's Sunday School for many years.

Mrs. Hinnant is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lee Hinnant; son, Mark Hinnant (Kelley); brother, Norman Marsh (Mabel); grandchildren, Adam Rudd (Brittany), Alex Rudd (Maggie); great-grandchildren, Summer Rudd, Graham Rudd, River Rudd.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 3rd at Faith Alliance Church. Burial will follow the services in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 2, 2020
