Stanley Lance Upchurch
Durham
Stanley Lance Upchurch died in his Durham home on July 14, 2020 of natural causes. He was 67. Mr. Upchurch was the son of the late Roger and Peggy Upchurch of Durham. Stan "The Bread Man" worked for Merita Bread & Wonder Bread for 35 years, transporting baked goods to businesses in the Triangle. Mr. Upchurch was a Durham native and a 1970 graduate of Durham High School. He attended Elon College. In his youth, he spent his summers out on Hillandale golf course and won several local putt-putt tournaments. He was an amateur movie critic with an encyclopedic knowledge of film, having a sharp memory for even the smallest detail. Ever the loyal Duke fan, the man will be remembered for his unyielding love of the Blue Devils.
Mr. Upchurch is survived by a brother, Keith Upchurch of Durham; two sons, Adam Upchurch of Wilmington (Carrie) and Dustin Upchurch of Durham (Jessica); three grandchildren, Audrey Upchurch & Mark Upchurch of Wilmington; and Owen Upchurch of Durham.
An open visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 17 at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. The family welcomes anyone to stop by and share how he may have touched their lives.
