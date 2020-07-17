1/1
Stanley Lance Upchurch
Stanley Lance Upchurch

Durham

Stanley Lance Upchurch died in his Durham home on July 14, 2020 of natural causes. He was 67. Mr. Upchurch was the son of the late Roger and Peggy Upchurch of Durham. Stan "The Bread Man" worked for Merita Bread & Wonder Bread for 35 years, transporting baked goods to businesses in the Triangle. Mr. Upchurch was a Durham native and a 1970 graduate of Durham High School. He attended Elon College. In his youth, he spent his summers out on Hillandale golf course and won several local putt-putt tournaments. He was an amateur movie critic with an encyclopedic knowledge of film, having a sharp memory for even the smallest detail. Ever the loyal Duke fan, the man will be remembered for his unyielding love of the Blue Devils.

Mr. Upchurch is survived by a brother, Keith Upchurch of Durham; two sons, Adam Upchurch of Wilmington (Carrie) and Dustin Upchurch of Durham (Jessica); three grandchildren, Audrey Upchurch & Mark Upchurch of Wilmington; and Owen Upchurch of Durham.

An open visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 17 at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. The family welcomes anyone to stop by and share how he may have touched their lives.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:30 - 06:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
