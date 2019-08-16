|
|
Stephanie Rae Matheson Swearingen
Durham
With unimaginable sadness, we have lost our beautiful and bright daughter, mother, sister, niece and friend. Stephanie Rae Matheson Swearingen left us unexpectedly on Friday, August 9, 2019 at her home. The only comfort, brought to our heart-breaking ache, is knowing that Stephanie left this world in a hopeful state with positive plans for her future.
Born in Durham, her journey began on January 18, 1979. Stephanie's incredibly meaningful life on earth ended after four decades Filled with tenderness, struggle, joy, despair, profound love and a realm of emotional experiences. Whatever Stephanie did, she did with passion and creativity leaving her influence on all she touched.
Graduating from Northern High School as a cheerleader, dancer and stellar student, Stephanie then attended Meredith College. She lived, for three years, in Arizona, before returning to Durham.
Stephanie is survived by her parents, Kathy and Steve Matheson; daughter, Starlyn Swearingen; son, Stormey Swearingen; former husband, Stoney Swearingen; brother Steven Matheson II (Gina), sister, Abigail Merritt (David), nephews and niece, Kacie, Eli, William and Wyatt; aunt, Gail Faulkner Hudson; cousins, Cressent and Katie; and a host of beloved friends.
Stephanie was predeceased by her grandparents, who loved her dearly, Margie and Ralph Faulkner, Glen and Jennie Matheson.
Stephanie's service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, August 17 at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 16, 2019