Stephen Eakes



October 15, 1986 - October 21, 2020



Oxford



Stephen Lee Eakes passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. He was born in Granville County October 15, 1986 to the late Calvin Thomas Eakes, Jr. and Teresa Koger Eakes.



Stephen devoted his entire life to the loving care and well-being of animals. From a very young age Stephen enjoyed pets of all kinds from Dogs to Reptiles as he grew up. At age 11, Stephen met the man who became his Mentor and Dear Friend, Joe Lopez, who took Stephen under his wing and began teaching Stephen everything he needed to know about the care of animals in his Pet Shop in Oxford. Stephen began helping Joe in the Pet Shop even at that young age. Eventually as Joe's business transitioned to a Grooming Business Stephen continued working for Joe and learned all about the Grooming of each breed of dog Joe would groom at A-Z Pet Grooming which is still in operation today.



Every single thing he learned from Joe, coupled with Stephen's deep love for animals led to Stephen's 20 year career with Veterinary Hospitals in Granville County and then to his final job in Tampa, Florida with Lap of Love. Lap of Love is a Veterinary Hospice dedicated to maintaining comfort and quality of life for terminally ill pets during their end-of-life stages.



Stephen rallied for all of the animals he cared for throughout the years and became personally involved in rescuing animals that have been beaten, deprived, and abused. Stephen worked diligently to find homes for the animals that were rescued. And Stephen even opened his home and his heart and personally adopted the ones that became his personal pets. His work spanned into the communities where he lived and pet lovers have remarked how wonderful he was to their pets when bringing them into his Veterinary Clinic for care.



Stephen moved to Tampa, Florida the minute he found the love of his life, Jennifer Maynard Eakes, whom he married April 20, 2019, after losing touch with her for many, many years. Their marriage was like a fairytale spending every non-working moment together. They traveled and saw parts of the United States neither had ever been before. Their love was sheer bliss which made the last two years of Stephen's life the happiest he had ever been.



Stephen leaves behind his precious loving wife, Jennifer, His brother-in-law Jacob and wife Luisa Maynard of Hollywood, Florida, His loving in-laws Jason and Deb Ivey of Tampa, Florida, and Jeffrey Maynard of Palmyra, Virginia. Stephen is also survived by his mother, Teresa Koger Eakes, a brother Calvin Thomas "Tommy" Eakes, III, Two loving aunts Sue Hobgood and Mildred Lister and his uncle Tom Lister, all of Oxford, North Carolina. Stephen had many nieces and nephews that he adored. And he leaves behind his beloved dogs Fox and MaryJane.



Stephen made his mark wherever he went but never lost sight of what was important in life like staying in touch with his wealth of lifelong friends that he loved dearly.



Visitation will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:45 AM at Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM in the Eakes Funeral Home Chapel . Burial will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store