Stephen Kennedy
1961 - 2020
Stephen Mark Kennedy

March 14, 1961-July 24, 2020

Durham, NC

Stephen Mark Kennedy, 59, of Durham, NC, formerly of Weston, WV, passed away on July 24th, 2020 in Duke University Hospital of Durham, NC following a brief illness. He was born in Weston on March 14th, 1961: son of the late Fred Manley and Suzanne Crumit.

Mr. Kennedy is survived by one brother: Don Kennedy of Monongah, WV.

Mr. Kennedy was a supervisor of fellow medical transcription Durham, NC. He attended college at University of North Carolina, West Virginia University, and Middleberry University of Vermont where he obtained one Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree in Philosophy, and in French, Art, Language and History. His hobbies included photography and travel. Stephen was very outgoing and had great people skills. In honor of Steven a Steven Kennedy Memorial Fund has been set up and donations can be mailed to: UNC Health Foundation, 123rd West Franklin Street, Suite 510, Chapel Hill, NC 27516. The Foundation is grateful for these meaningful remembrances which carry his legacy forward and helps provide enriching cultural experiences for UNC GI fellows.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 25th, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. from the Machpelah Cemetery of Weston, WV with Reverend Russell Furr officiating. Interment will follow services on the Moran Lot of the cemetery. On-line condolences and life stories in memory of Stephen may be made on hardmanfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Hardman Family Funeral Home of Weston considers it an honor and a privilege to serve the family of Stephen Mark Kennedy.

Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Machpelah Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hardman-Paletti Funeral Home
730 N Main Ave
Weston, WV 26452
(304) 269-5005
