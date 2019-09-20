|
|
Stephen McIntosh Hite
DURHAM
Stephen McIntosh Hite, 79, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019.
He was born October 17, 1939 in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of McIntosh and Jeanne S. Hite. He is survived by his wife, Frances Bass Hite; brother, Donald O. Hite; sons, Stephen M. Hite, Jr. (Christiana Atat) and Sean Scott Hite; daughter, Laura Ann Hite-Yokeley (Brad); grandchildren, Stephen Cheyenne Hite, Samantha Yokeley Adams, Christian McIntosh Hite, Logan Noel Yokeley, Beatty Grace Hite, Jacob McIntosh Hite and Kaelyn McKenzie Hite; great-grandchild, Aria Adams; several nieces and nephews; and caregiver friends, Bill and Toby. He is predeceased by his parents.
Stephen received a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from High Point University and did post-graduate work in Economics at North Carolina State University. Upon graduation Stephen spent over 5 years on active duty with the U.S. Air Force as a supply and logistics Staff Officer, retiring with over 28 years of total service as a Major in the Air Force Reserves. As a reservist his primary duties were a Reserve Assistant Officer with the Civil Air Patrol and a United States Air Force Academy Liaison Officer.
Stephen spent over 34 years in the life insurance industry; initially in home office administration (actuarial and data processing) and later serving in virtually every marketing position from Agent to Vice President of General Agencies. During that period, he earned the Chartered Life Underwriter Designation and became a Fellow of the Life Management Institute. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1737 Hillandale Road, Durham, NC 27705. Inurnment will follow at St. Luke's Episcopal Church Courtyard with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Durham Rescue Mission at PO Box 11368 Durham, NC 27703, or to St. Luke's Episcopal Church at 1737 Hillandale Road, Durham, NC 27705-3045.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 20, 2019