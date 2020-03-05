Home

Services
Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-8002
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clements Funeral Home
Hillsborough, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Clements Funeral Chapel
Hillsborough, NC
Stephen Shepherd


1934 - 2020
Stephen Shepherd Obituary
Stephen Scott Shepherd

Hillsborough

Stephen Scott Shepherd, 85, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home in Hillsborough. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Lyman Lee Shepherd and Edna Mae Thompson Shepherd.

Mr. Shepherd was a U.S. Navy veteran and a Boy Scout Leader. He was a Durham County Sheriff's Reserve Officer and a Durham Police Reserves Officer. Mr. Shepherd worked at Miller Trucking, and retired from IBM. He later worked at Sports Endeavors, and he owned Cobbler's Corner. He had a passion for leatherworking.

Mr. Shepherd is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue Kidd Shepherd; daughters, Cheryl Lynn West, Cathy Lee Shepherd; son, Stephen Scott Shepherd; grandchildren, Jamie Lynn Lamoreaux, William Carl Jordan III, Brandon Shepherd, Christopher Shepherd; and great-grandchildren, Sarah Lynn Lamoreaux, Brantly Shepherd, Bella Shepherd.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Hillsborough with Rev. Marty Childers officiating. Burial will follow in Berry's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6th at Clements Funeral Home in Hillsborough.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 5, 2020
