Stephen A. Wainwright
October 9, 1931 - December 12, 2019
Durham
Stephen A. Wainwright, a renowned Duke University biologist who applied engineering principals to understand organismal design, and who explored life through art, died on Dec 12 in Durham, at the age of 88. The cause was Parkinson's dementia.
Steve was born in Indianapolis, the youngest of three sons (brothers William and Thomas) to Guy and Jeanette Wainwright. The family owned and operated Diamond Chain, an early assembly-line company that built chains for bicycles and other machines. Diamond chains were featured in the Wright Brothers' first airplane and in Henry Ford's first automobiles, early inspiration for Steve. His parents allowed each brother an "office", a blank room in which they could freely explore budding interests. Steve filled his room with specimens of animals and plants as well as his own art and writing; flickers of the flames destined to become major themes for the future multifaceted academic.
A lifelong scholar, Steve graduated with a bachelor of science degree in biology from Duke University in 1953, then studied at University of Hawaii and Cambridge University before earning a Ph.D. in 1962 from University of California, Berkeley. He pursued postdoctoral work at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. In 1964 he returned to Duke as a faculty member, beginning a 32-year run as a visionary scientist, beloved mentor, and sartorial savant.
Steve was an early founder of the field of biomechanics, which applies principles of mechanical engineering to understand how animals and plants are built to accomplish daily tasks. In 1986 he co-authored Mechanical Design in Organisms, a landmark book that established the fledgling field and is still widely used today. In his research Steve sought the general principles of organismal design, while drawing on subjects from across the tree of life, including sea fans, reef corals, shark skin, marlin backbones, whale blubber, anemone tentacles, coconut palms and rubbery seaweeds.
Steve's greatest professional passion, however, was reserved for his students. He reveled in inspiring young minds and nurturing emerging careers. With a flair for outrageous color in his dress and relentless joy in the wonders of nature he was always eager to encourage the individual to imagine the possibilities. He leaves behind an extensive legacy of former students who now carry the field of biomechanics into new realms.
Amidst the years of schooling Steve also found time to fall in love. He met Ruth while studying at University of Hawaii where they were married in colorful Aloha shirts. They raised four children in Durham – Peter, Ian, Archie (deceased) and Jennifer – in a household rich with art, university life, and summer research expeditions to Fanning Island, the Florida Keys and Fiji. The family eventually grew with the births of ten grandchildren (Dylan, Naomi, Yoshio, Savannah, Joshua, Ruth, Hope, Emma Caudle, Holly Caudle and Gwen Caudle). Ruth passed away in 1999 and Steve married the prominent ceramic artist, Sally Prange, until her death in 2007. Never one to allow life's tragedies to stop him, he fell in love again and in 2008 married Charlotte Vestal Brown, the founding director of the Gregg Museum of Art and Design at North Carolina State University and who shared Steve's ever-deepening love of art.
In 1990 Steve created the Duke Bio-Design Studio, where researchers worked with skilled artists to build physical models of biological structures. This highly successful venture eventually became an independent company, Nekton, that built machines based on biologically inspired mechanisms such as swimming fish. This concept – to use devices found in nature as the basis for novel tools and machines – presaged yet another young discipline, known today as biologically inspired design, and Nekton became a model and resource for similar ventures.
His interest in art continued to flourish and after his retirement in 1996 Steve became a devoted sculptor, drawing on insights earned studying creatures to carve wood into flowing works of art that captured the essence of the life forms he once researched. He also established a series of nonprofits that brought his passion for science and art to a wider community. The Center for Inquiry-Based Learning helps North Carolina K-8 teachers "nurture that natural excitement children have for doing science". SeaSaw Studio was a free after-school program for young artists that taught entrepreneurial skills to local teens. In all of these ventures he sought to encourage both critical and creative abilities and to give life to youthful interest.
Steve's early delight in live animals never relented and even in his final days he could be sparked by the sight of birds feeding at his window.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 31, 2019