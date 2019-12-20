|
|
Steve Timothy Kelly
Durham
Steve Timothy Kelly, 60, resident of Durham and native of the Mount Olive area, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019.
Steve was the son of the late Robert Perry Kelly and Dorothy Anderson Kelly. He had been employed as a piano tuner with Piano and Organ Distributors and also was employed with a mattress manufacturer in business with Lion's International, finally retiring to devote more time to caring for his wife. Steve was a graduate of Governor Morehead School for the Blind in Raleigh.
Surviving Steve are his wife, Deirdre J. Kelly, of the home; a sister, Kathy K. Mullis and husband, Jerry, of Mount Olive; two brothers, John Robert "Johnny" Kelly and wife, Connie, of Calypso, and Bryan Kelly and wife, Cammy, of Goldsboro; nieces and nephews, Anthony Mullis, Jamie Mullis, Reid Kelly, Robbie Kelly, Lauren Kelly, and Brianna Kelly; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Landen, Ben, Reece, Rose, Riley, Nicole, Paige, and Levi.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 23, beginning at 11 a.m. at Tyndall Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at Noon in the chapel. Pastors Jeff Dail and Tim Snyder will officiate, with burial to be in Wayne Memorial Park after the service.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 20, 2019