Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
Steve W. Marshburn


Steve W. Marshburn Obituary
Steve W. Marshburn

October 3, 1953 - June 4, 2019

Durham

Mr. Steve W. Marshburn, 65, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Mr. Marshburn was born October 3, 1953 to Irene and James Marshburn in Zebulon, NC. Steve loved the Lord and was a member of First Assembly of God in Durham until he could no longer attend, then he enjoyed the services held at Duke Nursing and Rehab. He loved watching Westerns, like Gun Smoke and Bonanza, and enjoyed the Andy Griffith Show. Steve liked to greet people by name at Durham Nursing and Rehab. Mr. Marshburn is preceded in death by his parents, Irene and James Marshburn; and brother, David Marshburn. He is survived by his brothers, Jim Marshburn and Danny Marshburn (Debbie); sister, Evangeline Ritch; sister-in-law, Jennifer Marshburn. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be his brother, Chaplain Jim Marshburn.
Published in HeraldSun on June 6, 2019
