Stokley Lee Davis
July 15, 1931 - August 5, 2019
Leasburg
Stokley Lee Davis, age 88, of Leasburg, NC passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 after a 5 year battle with cancer.
Mr. Davis was born July 15, 1931 in Pittsylvania County, VA. and grew up in Leasburg, NC, son of the late Oscar Linwood and Effie Crider Davis and was husband of 50 years to the late Ida Frances Brooks Davis.
Surviving are two daughters, Frances Denise Davis and husband Emmett Harris of Timberlake, and Janet Davis Foley and husband William (Bill) Foley of New Bern; two granddaughters, Katherine Foley of Raleigh and Hayley Foley of Chapel Hill; one sister Hilda Duncan of Semora, and his beloved cat, Blue.
He is preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Wicks, eight brothers, twin Oakley, Stover, Herman, Reece, Odell, Milton, Hilton and Robert Davis, three sisters Louise Neathery, Lois Martin, and Irene Mayhew.
Stokley was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1951-1955. Following his Air Force discharge, Stokley was co-owner of Huff and Davis Oil Co. of Roxboro for many years. Afterwards, he finished his career at GKN in Mebane, NC. During his retirement, he loved attending Air Force reunions, he enjoyed engaging in stories with our veterans' and his comrades' about their time serving our armed forces. He was a member of Leasburg United Methodist Church and loved living in the Leasburg community. He looked forward to beginning each morning visiting with his Leasburg brothers, Raymond and Bert Coleman before heading out to eat breakfast at the Timberland Restaurant with his breakfast buddies. He loved being outside and could always be seen mowing his yard. He was convinced that he was the only person who could mow straight lines in his yard!
The family will receive friends and guests Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 1:00 till 2:00 p.m. in the Leasburg United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, with the funeral services following at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Brian Sexton and Rev. Ray Pearce officiating. Burial will follow in the Leasburg Community Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mark Brann, Rodney Brann, Bert Coleman, Raymond Coleman, Al Cooke, Allan Cooke, Mike Davis, and Steve Long. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Barnett and Randy Davis.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions may be made to Leasburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 98, Leasburg, NC 27291, Medi Home Health & Hospice, 355 South Madison Blvd., Suite A, Roxboro, NC 27573, or to a .
Arrangements are by Strickland and Jones Memorial Funeral Services, 1810 Durham, Road, Roxboro, NC 27573. Online condolences may be made at stricklandandjonesfs.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 7, 2019