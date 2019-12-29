|
|
Sue Griggs Walker
DURHAM
Mrs. Sue Griggs Walker, 71, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held an hour prior to service from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Reverend Hugh O'Shields. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Flutie Foundation at PO Box 2157, Framingham, MA 01703.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 29, 2019