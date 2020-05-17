Sue Owen Rogers



August 20, 1925 - May 14, 2020



Roxboro



Sue Owen Rogers, 94, of Roxboro, died Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born in Person County, she was the daughter of the late William Jennings Owen and Relia Walker Owen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wingate White Rogers, Jr.; son, James William "Jimmy" Rogers; brother, W. J. Owen, Jr.; sisters: Margaret Fuller and Rachel Lee Owen.



Mrs. Rogers was the oldest living member of Bethel Hill Baptist Church. She was a devoted member who loved being active in the church. She always went to church early to allow time to chat with her friends and the Senior Adult Women's Sunday School Class. When mobility became an issue she continued to keep in touch with her church family through calls and visits which she treasured very much. Mrs. Rogers especially loved her family. She enjoyed cooking in her kitchen and preparing many meals for her family and friends. Many people would call her for recipes and guidance.



Surviving are two daughters: Jean Rogers of the home; Mary Sue Thompson and husband, Jerry of Roxboro; one daughter-in-law Joan Long Rogers of Roxboro; one sister: Helen Parham of Raleigh; three grandchildren: Sherri R. Baum, Kelly S. Rogers, and Bryan A. Thompson; two great-grandchildren: Emma Layne Thompson and Mary Jennings Baum; several nieces and nephews.



Graveside service will be 2 PM Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Bethel Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Alexander and Rev. Jason Evans officiating.



Due to the Executive Order regarding the COVID-19, the attendance will be limited to 50 people.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Hill Baptist Church, c/o Cal Berryhill, 201 Old US 501 HWY, Roxboro, NC 27574.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store