Susan Brooks Chesson, age 85, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2019 at The Foley Center in Blowing Rock, N.C. She was born in Durham, N.C. to Eugene and Ruth (White) Brooks Jr., and was the youngest of two children. After graduating from Duke University, Susan worked as an educator for the Durham City School System, and was an active member of the Junior League of Durham and Epworth United Methodist Church. She retired in Blowing Rock, N.C. in 1991, and enjoyed many years with her daughters and grandchildren, gardening, working at Appalachian Ski Mountain and attending Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church.



Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Ruth Brooks Jr., and her brother, Eugene Brooks III.



She is survived by her daughters, Susan (David) Chandler and Brooks (Frank) Marro, and her grandchildren, Justin Chandler, Mark Morel Jr., Taylor Chandler, Mary Morel and Michelle Morel.



Funeral services for Susan Brooks Chesson will be conducted Saturday, April 20th, at 11:00 o'clock at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock. Reverend Kathy Beach will officiate. A reception will follow the funeral service.



Susan's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Foley Center and Medi Home Hospice for their compassionate and loving care of Susan for the past two years.



