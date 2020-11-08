Susan Carol Trout
West Palm Beach, Fla
Susan Carol Trout, 63, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. She was the daughter of the late George Morris Trout and Emma Jean Thompson Trout.
Susan was born and raised in Durham but spent most of her adult years in Florida. She was a former member of Braggtown Baptist Church where she was very active in the youth groups. She was an excellent pianist.
Susan graduated from Northern High School in Durham and Averett University in Danville, Virginia with degrees in Equestrian Managements and Studies. Her love for horses was immense. She showed, trained and bred horses throughout her lifetime. Her favorite times were going on circuit with her friends at Quail Roost Farms, showing her horse in the "Junior Hunters Division-Major A" shows on the East Coast where she won many trophies. She was a former member of the "Triangle Pony Club" and the "Red Mountain Fox Hounds". Susan later became a "Braider" at prestigious equestrian horse shows such as the International Horse Show in Washington, D.C., the National Horse Show at Madison Square Garden in NY and Devon Horse Show in PA.
Susan in survived by her brother, Douglas Trout and wife Tani of Durham; her sister Linda Trout and husband David Simber of Graham; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Diabetes Foundation", PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or "Paws 4 Ever Animal Sanctuary", 6311 Nicks Road, Mebane, NC 27302 or to a charity of your choice
.
No services are planned due to Covid-19.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.