Susan Dickerson Obituary
Susan "Susie" Michelle Dickerson

Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUH: Susan "Susie" Michelle Dickerson, 59, died unexpectedly on July 17, 2019 at her home. Susie is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Paul Lenard Dickerson, Jr.; sister, Debbie Jones of Burlington; brothers, Jeff Scarlett of Ashville, Mike Scarlett of Greensboro; daughter, Paula Metcalf (Jon) of Mebane; sons, William Dickerson (Tiffany) of Winston-Salem, Albert Dickerson (Jonda) of Hillsborough; grandchildren, Cody Curry, Jonathan Metcalf, Caleb Maurer, Carami Dickerson, Kaylee Farrell and great granddaughter, Kayleigh Metcalf.

A private service will be held at a later date.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on July 24, 2019
