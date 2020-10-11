1/
Susan "Bobbie" Hunt
Susan "Bobbie" Gibbs Hunt

August 24, 1931 - October 9, 2020

Hillsborough

Susan "Bobbie" Gibbs Hunt, 89, of Hillsborough passed away on Friday, October, 9, 2020 surrounded by family at her home.

Bobbie was born in Durham, NC, on August 24, 1931, to John and Ruby Gibbs. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, W. S. Hunt, Jr., and sister, Mildred G. Blackwelder. Bobbie was a member of New Sharon United Methodist Church and retired from Duke Power.

She is survived by her sons: John S. Hunt (Sheila) and Ronald D. Hunt (Angel) both of Hillsborough, grandchildren: Jonna Hunt (Adam Foushee) of Timberlake and Brittany Peace (Anthony) of Hillsborough, and great-grandchildren: Carolina, Celeste, and Makayla.

A graveside service will be held at New Sharon UMC, on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 3:30 with Reverend David Morton and Reverend Richard Bryant officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to New Sharon United Methodist Church, 1601 New Sharon Church Rd., Hillsborough, NC 27278

Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
