|
|
Susan Lois Rogers Newton
June 4, 1952 - November 11, 2019
Hurdle Mills
Susan Lois Rogers Newton, 67, of 3075 Gordonton Rd., Hurdle Mills, died Monday, November 11, 2019. Born in Person County, Mrs. Newton was the daughter of the late Leon Carroll and Inez Humphries Rogers. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Carroll Dale Rogers. Mrs. Newton graduated from UNC Greensboro. She was a National Board Certified teacher and employed with Person County Schools for a number of years. After retirement she continued her career by substitute teaching as well as teaching at Piedmont Community College. She loved her Lord and served him in many ways including teaching Sunday school and serving in the choir at Clement Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to the beach, cooking, sewing, spending time with her two grandchildren and working in her flower garden. She lived by her motto, "You've got to keep on living, even if it kills you."
Mrs. Newton is survived by her family that she loved so much, her husband, Larry Ray Newton; her children, S. Caleb Newton, of Hurdle Mills, Autumn Newton Flynn and husband Kyle, of Cary and Blaine Rogers Newton, of Hurdle Mills; two grandchildren, Grayson Alexander Flynn and Sloane Kathryn Flynn.
Funeral services will be held 11AM Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Roxboro Baptist Church by the Dr. DuPre Sanders and the Rev. Glen Warren. Burial will follow in Clement Baptist Church Cemetery with a reception to follow in the Clement Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitation will be held 5-6:30PM Wednesday at the Brooks & White Funeral Home and at other times at the home.
Pallbearers will be Mark Rogers, David Rogers, Cleve Wagstaff, Dan Lawrence, Jeff Porter, C.L. Tanner, Donald Johnson, and Wendell Cox.
Flowers are acceptable or memorials may be made to Clement Baptist Church, 8480 Burlington Rd., Hurdle Mills, NC, 27541 or Roxboro Baptist Church, P.O. Box 348, Roxboro, NC 27573.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 13, 2019