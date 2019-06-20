Services Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel 639 North Main Street Greenville , SC 29601 (864) 232-6733 Susan Murphy

Susan Helm Murphy



AUGUST 8, 1941 - JUNE 15, 2019



Durham



Susan Helm Murphy died peacefully on June 15, 2019. She leaves behind her husband, Lee Murphy; brother, Henry Ben Helm III and wife Gloria; daughter, Michelle McCallum; son, Nickolas Lukasavage and wife Nancy; dear friend and father of her children, Gerald Smith; step-children Tim, Bernadette, and Scott Murphy and their families along with countless others whom she considered her extended family. She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Ben Helm Jr. and mother, Helen.



Born on August 8, 1941, Susan grew up in Rye, New York and attended Duke University where she earned a bachelor's degree in Spanish and Education with a minor in French. She settled in the Baltimore, MD area where she worked first as a Spanish and Latin High School teacher, and then following the completion of her MBA at the University of Maryland, as the Superintendent of Foreign Languages for the Frederick County Public School System. She excelled in her work and spent the last half of her career developing the district's foreign language program in six languages and a large K-12 English as a Second Language program. She retired to Durham, NC.



Long known for her positive outlook on life and her endless devotion to helping others, she assisted several women in earning their green cards, became a guardian for her little sister in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, went on several mission trips to Mexico, rescued several abused horses, helped 3 girls in Mexico to attend both school and college, and gave generously to her church and many charities. In the recent years, she continued to be an active member of the community, mentoring, joining many committees, and helping Hispanic adults prepare to pass the Naturalization test. Her kindness and childlike joy for living will be missed by so many.



True to form, Sue continues to give of herself even in death. She has most generously donated the body she leaves behind to the medical teaching program at Duke University. We are all still learning from this amazing woman and celebrate a life well lived.



Memorial gifts can be made to at , HorseNet Horse Rescue now known as Maryland Horse Rescue at www.mdhorserescue.net, or El Centro Hispano at www.elcentronc.org.



