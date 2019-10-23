|
Susie Jenkins Evans
Durham
Susie Jenkins Evans, 97, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Eno Pointe Assisted Living. She was born in Edgecombe Co., the daughter of the late Bilbrey Dew Jenkins and Ruth Dunford Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Thomas Evans, Sr. and sister, Mary R. Belcher.
Ms. Evans is survived by her son, W. Thomas Evans, Jr. (Gail) of Bahama; grandchildren, Emily Crompton (Christopher) and great-granddaughter, Caroline Crompton.
A graveside service will be held 11 am, Friday, October 25, at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 10 am at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 23, 2019