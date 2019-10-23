Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Memorial Gardens

Susie Jenkins Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susie Jenkins Evans Obituary
Susie Jenkins Evans

Durham

Susie Jenkins Evans, 97, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Eno Pointe Assisted Living. She was born in Edgecombe Co., the daughter of the late Bilbrey Dew Jenkins and Ruth Dunford Jenkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Thomas Evans, Sr. and sister, Mary R. Belcher.

Ms. Evans is survived by her son, W. Thomas Evans, Jr. (Gail) of Bahama; grandchildren, Emily Crompton (Christopher) and great-granddaughter, Caroline Crompton.

A graveside service will be held 11 am, Friday, October 25, at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 10 am at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now