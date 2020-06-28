Suzanne Claire Jones



August 26, 1932 - June 22, 2020



Carrboro



Suzanne Claire Jones passed away on June 22, 2020. She was born August 26, 1932 to Howard and Betty Fredenburgh who preceded her in death as did her husband, John P (Jack) Jones, her sister, Marilyn Updike, and her grandson, Robby Glosson. Sue enjoyed several careers including dental assisting, teaching, sales, and real estate, but her passion was crafting including stained glass, creating miniature scenes, and painting. She leaves behind 3 daughters, Lynn Jones, Debby Sandberg (Russ), and Kathy Glosson (Bob), 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 3 nieces. After a memorial service at Hillsborough United Methodist Church (outdoors Friday, June 26 at 10:00am), she will be interred beside her husband in Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in her name to Hillsborough United Methodist Church, Hillsborough, NC, or to the charity or your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store