Sylvester "JR" Stone



Durham



Sylvester "JR" Stone, 73, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Duke University Hospital. He was the son of the late Sylvester Stone, Sr. and the late Jo Hooper Stone. Mr. Stone was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from the Durham Police Department after 27 years of service. He served the US Marshals Service for 13 years as Court Security. Mr. Stone was a lifetime member of the NC Bowhunters Association, where he served as Treasurer. He was also involved with Bridge II Sports, Wounded Warriors, valor games at Duke and teaching kids archery.



Mr. Stone is survived by his wife, De Ann Anthony Stone; sons, Robbie Chappell, Mark Chappell, Joey Anthony (Kristen); sisters, Donna Agee (Jim), Janess Whizin (Al); and brother, Marty Stone (Lavonne).



A funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, May 2 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Mr. Rod King officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM, Wednesday, May 1 at Clements Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the NC Bowhunter Assoc, 7796 NC Hwy 68N, Stokesdale, NC 27357.



