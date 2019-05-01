Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
View Map

Sylvester "JR" Stone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sylvester "JR" Stone Obituary
Sylvester "JR" Stone

Durham

Sylvester "JR" Stone, 73, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Duke University Hospital. He was the son of the late Sylvester Stone, Sr. and the late Jo Hooper Stone. Mr. Stone was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from the Durham Police Department after 27 years of service. He served the US Marshals Service for 13 years as Court Security. Mr. Stone was a lifetime member of the NC Bowhunters Association, where he served as Treasurer. He was also involved with Bridge II Sports, Wounded Warriors, valor games at Duke and teaching kids archery.

Mr. Stone is survived by his wife, De Ann Anthony Stone; sons, Robbie Chappell, Mark Chappell, Joey Anthony (Kristen); sisters, Donna Agee (Jim), Janess Whizin (Al); and brother, Marty Stone (Lavonne).

A funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, May 2 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Mr. Rod King officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM, Wednesday, May 1 at Clements Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the NC Bowhunter Assoc, 7796 NC Hwy 68N, Stokesdale, NC 27357.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now