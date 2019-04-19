Home

Services
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-3976
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Chavis-Parker Funeral Home
405 Nc Hwy 57
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Sylvia Ann Cearnel

Sylvia Ann Cearnel Obituary
Sylvia Ann Cearnel

Creedmoor

Sylvia Ann Cearnel, age 65, daughter of the late Thelma Beatrice Cearnel died Wednesday in her home.

The funeral will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home with family visitation 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.

She is survived by daughter, Nicole Blacknall; two sons, Jermaine Blacknall and Tyrone Cearnel (Akeba); two sisters, Mary L. Johnson and Geraldine Green; and brother, James Cearnel (Delanie); uncle, Clyde Cearnel, grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Public viewing at 10:00 AM Friday in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 19, 2019
