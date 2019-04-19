|
Sylvia Ann Cearnel
Creedmoor
Sylvia Ann Cearnel, age 65, daughter of the late Thelma Beatrice Cearnel died Wednesday in her home.
The funeral will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home with family visitation 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM.
She is survived by daughter, Nicole Blacknall; two sons, Jermaine Blacknall and Tyrone Cearnel (Akeba); two sisters, Mary L. Johnson and Geraldine Green; and brother, James Cearnel (Delanie); uncle, Clyde Cearnel, grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Public viewing at 10:00 AM Friday in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 19, 2019