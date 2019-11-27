Home

Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Temple Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Baptist Church
2121 Umstead Road
Durham, NC
Sylvia Herweyer


1936 - 2019
Sylvia Herweyer Obituary
Sylvia Williams Herweyer

March 21, 1936 - November 24, 2019

Durham

Sylvia Williams Herweyer, 83, of Bahama, died on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, daughter of the late Willis and Verlie Williams. She graduated from Brookville High School in Lynchburg and Medical College of Virginia in Richmond with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.

As a nurse, she served in various capacities; home health nurse, nursing instructor, and assistant director of nursing at Hillcrest Convalescence Center. She retired from the State of North Carolina, advocating for patients as a surveyor of nursing homes.

In retirement, she enjoyed teaching Sunday school at Temple Baptist Church, volunteering at the Ronald McDonald hospitality room at Duke Children's Hospital, and spending time with her four grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Reverend Carl Herweyer, sister Vera Claytor of Bedford Virginia, son Willis (Stephanie) Herweyer of Hillsborough, daughter Miriam (Mike) Ellis of Bahama, as well as grandchildren Lucas and Magnus Herweyer and Macey and Maddox Ellis. She was preceded in death by a brother John Williams of Appomattox, Virginia.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 at Temple Baptist Church 2121 Umstead Road, Durham, NC 27712. The family will receive visitors 1 hour prior to the service.

The Herweyer family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham, NC.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 27, 2019
