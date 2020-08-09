Tammy Jeanette Bragg
Durham
Tammy Jeanette Bragg, 57, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Duke University Hospital. She was born in Durham, the daughter of John Clifton Bragg and the late Barbara Jean Roberts Bragg. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Craig Bragg.
Ms. Bragg had a love for all animals, especially her dogs. She was employed as a Pet Groomer. She loved spending time at the beach, and spending time with her beloved two-year-old grandson, Jaxson.
In addition to her father, Ms. Bragg is survived by her son, Philip Brandon Bragg; sister, Dianne Bragg; and grandson, Jaxson Grey Bragg. Ms. Bragg passed away on Jaxson's second birthday.
A service will be held at a later date.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.