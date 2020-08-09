1/
Tammy J. Bragg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tammy Jeanette Bragg

Durham

Tammy Jeanette Bragg, 57, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Duke University Hospital. She was born in Durham, the daughter of John Clifton Bragg and the late Barbara Jean Roberts Bragg. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Craig Bragg.

Ms. Bragg had a love for all animals, especially her dogs. She was employed as a Pet Groomer. She loved spending time at the beach, and spending time with her beloved two-year-old grandson, Jaxson.

In addition to her father, Ms. Bragg is survived by her son, Philip Brandon Bragg; sister, Dianne Bragg; and grandson, Jaxson Grey Bragg. Ms. Bragg passed away on Jaxson's second birthday.

A service will be held at a later date.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clements Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved