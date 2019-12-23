|
Tank O'Briant
Durham
Charles "Tank" Ronald O'Briant, 71, passed away on December 20, 2019. He was born on August 3, 1948 in Durham, NC, to the late Charles and Lillian O'Briant. Tank worked over 31 years at Overnite Transportation as a truck driver. He enjoyed going to Libby's to eat and socializing with friends. He was also a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and loved his church family.
Tank is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jane; sister, Susan Kramer; stepmother, Dixie O'Briant; stepsister, Cindy Edson; mother-in-law, Mary Sanford; brother-in-law Ronnie Sanford and wife Susie; nieces, Katie Kramer and Elizabeth Sanford; nephews Clark Sanford, Brian Kramer, Jason Kramer, and Melvie Kramer; and special friends, Evelyn Hall, Tricia Raleigh, and Sandra Stryker.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2 pm at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2700 N. Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27704. A visitation will be held after the service in the fellowship hall.
In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protection Society of Durham or St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 23, 2019