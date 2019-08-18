Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
New Horizon Church

Taylor Michelle Durham

Taylor Michelle Durham Obituary
Taylor Michelle Durham

Durham

Taylor Michelle Durham, 26, died Friday, August 17, 2019 at her home in Durham. She was born in Durham to her mother, Bobbie Griffin. In addition to her mother, Taylor is survived by her son, Chase Howle; step-father, Scottie Webb; soulmate, Daniel Aiken; sister, Madison Yorks; uncles, Rob Griffin and wife Kellie, Martin Griffin and wife Stephanie; grandparents, Louise Griffin, Melvin Durham Sr., Clara Durham; and many cousins. Taylor is predeceased by her grandfather, Robert Griffin Sr.

Taylor loved the outdoors and had a passion for fishing. She was an avid Duke Blue Devils fan. Her number one love and focus was on her son, Chasey.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21st at New Horizon Church. The family will receive friends and visitors at various times at Taylor's home.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 18, 2019
