Ted Arvin Lassiter
Durham

DURHAM- Ted Arvin Lassiter, 84, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his home in Durham. He was born in Chowan Co., N.C. to the late Irvin and Florence Mitchell Lassiter. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Lloyd Wayne Lassiter.

Mr. Lassiter was a U.S. Army veteran. He graduated with a BA in Physical Education from East Carolina University, then went on to earn his Master's Degree in Guidance and Counseling from North Carolina Central University. He was a member and Deacon of Guess Road Baptist Church in Durham. He coached Little League Baseball for years and often went the extra mile, giving each little leaguer their seasonal stats at the end of each baseball season. He had a passion for sports. Mr. Lassiter was also a Civil War history buff. He loved to fish, and passed on this love to his grandson. Mr. Lassiter loved summer beach vacations with his family.

Mr. Lassiter is survived by his wife, Mary Lassiter; son, Tal Lassiter; brothers, Fred Lassiter, Phillip Lassiter; sister, Clara Lassiter Lewis; and grandchildren, William Lassiter, Emma Lassiter.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 1st at Guess Road Baptist Church with Rev. Daniel Tilley officiating. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Beaver Hill Cemetery: 476 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Edenton, N.C. 27932. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing are encouraged at all funerals.

Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to Guess Road Baptist Church: 3102 Guess Rd., Durham, NC 27705.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Guess Road Baptist Church
JUN
1
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Beaver Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
