|
|
Terrance "Terry" Thomas McCabe
Durham
Terrance "Terry" Thomas McCabe, 83, after a two-year battle from a hospital error, he passed away peacefully with his daughter holding his hand this Monday January 27, 2020. He would have turned 84 this coming Tuesday February 4. He was born in Lansing, MI, the son of the late Thomas George McCabe and Nila Otto.
He is survived by his wife Elisabeth "Lisa" McCabe; daughter, Shannon McCabe; grandson, Thomas "T.J." Stewart McCabe; and cousin, Colonel (RET) Richard F. McCrary.
Terry spent his life helping others. He has an amazing sense of humor and a genuine love for others. He was a medic in the Air Force during the Korean War, he was a lifeguard and a deputy in Dade County Florida following his military career. His work in product management in pharmaceuticals at Burroughs Welcome brought him to Durham. Following his retirement, he became a realtor. He was heavily involved in the Durham Community, he served on the Board of Elections, Human Relations Commission, Area Core Mental Health Board as well as other boards and committees. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather and our worlds will not be the same without him.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 3rd at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.
A memorial fund has been set up at BB&T bank in care of his daughter's name Shannon McCabe with Terry McCabe Memorial Fund in the memo line.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 2, 2020