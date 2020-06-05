Mr. Terry Livingston Brock



August 23, 1943 - May 26, 2020



Pittsboro, NC



Terry stepped into the arms of Jesus on May 27, 2020, leaving behind his loving wife of 53 years, Valinda Dean Brock, their children, Kevin Livingston Brock and Tracey Brock Nieto, and grandchildren, Christian and Emma, and sister, Diane B. Stafford. Known as a kind servant, he touched countless lives in the US Air Force, IBM, and through his final ministerial calling to team with Valinda as Christian missionaries for 25 years. Around the world in 8 countries and the USA, he poured out his heart for the Lord and many "Spiritual Children and Family" love him as brother, father, grandfather.



