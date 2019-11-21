|
|
Terry Coleman
October 17th 1948-November 16th, 2019
Durham, NC
Terry Lee Coleman, 71, of Durham, NC passed away on November 16th, 2019. He was born October 17th 1948 in Kansas City, MO. He graduated from Rantoul High School.
Terry was an exceptional sales person who was Vice-President of Sales in the fine china industry and in the pet industry. Terry owned and operated a company in the pet industry, also. Terry loved his children and enjoyed coaching Chad and Becky for many years. He always had a tale to tell, whether it be about the government, aliens, or ancient North Americans. He enjoyed reading old books on ancient history. Terry wrote a book about all he had learned and always hoped to travel to the places he researched. Terry lived a big life and will be missed!
Terry is survived by his son Chad Coleman, Becky Roehl (Coleman), grandsons Mitch Roehl and Brad Roehl, brother Kelly Coleman, and sister Carol Hammel.
Terry is preceded in death by daughter Jill Coleman.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to http://dukecancerinstitute.org/give as they cared for him and extended his life.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 21, 2019