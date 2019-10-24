Home

Services
Strickland & Jones Memorial Funeral Services
1810 Durham Rd
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-2161
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Burchwood Cemetery

Terry Davis


1962 - 2019
Terry Davis Obituary
Terry Marshall Davis

January 22, 1962 - October 22, 2019

Roxboro

TERRY MARSHALL DAVIS, age 57, of 239 Badger Circle, Roxboro, NC passed away Tuesday night, October 22, 2019 at Duke University Hospital.

Mr. Davis was born January 22, 1962 in Person County, NC, son of the late Edwin Holt Davis, Sr. and Mary Katherine O'Briant Davis who survives. He was a self-employed computer technician and was a member of Roxboro Baptist Church.

Terry enjoyed fishing, hunting, visiting and talking with people and was an exceptional athlete in his younger years.

Surviving in addition to his mother are several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his father, Mr. Davis is preceded in death by a brother, Edwin Holt "Eddy" Davis, Jr.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 in the Burchwood Cemetery with the Rev. Dupree Sanders officiating. The family will receive friends and guests at the home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Arrangements are by Strickland and Jones Memorial Funeral Services, 1810 Durham, Road, Roxboro, NC 27573. Online condolences may be made at stricklandandjonesfs.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 24, 2019
