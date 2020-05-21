Dr. Tessie Mae Privette Jones
January 11, 1939 - May 15, 2020
Durham
Private funeral services by invitation for Dr. Tessie Mae Privette Jones will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Refiner's Fire Community Church, 1001 E. Main St. Public viewing will be held from 8 a.m. to Noon Friday at the church following guidelines in per obit at www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.
Burial will be in Markham Memorial Gardens.
Published in Herald Sun on May 21, 2020.