Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Tessie Mae Privette Jones



January 11, 1939 - May 15, 2020



Durham



Private funeral services by invitation for Dr. Tessie Mae Privette Jones will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Refiner's Fire Community Church, 1001 E. Main St. Public viewing will be held from 8 a.m. to Noon Friday at the church following guidelines in per obit at www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.



Burial will be in Markham Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store