Dr. Tessie Mae Jones
1939 - 2020
Dr. Tessie Mae Privette Jones

January 11, 1939 - May 15, 2020

Durham

Private funeral services by invitation for Dr. Tessie Mae Privette Jones will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Refiner's Fire Community Church, 1001 E. Main St. Public viewing will be held from 8 a.m. to Noon Friday at the church following guidelines in per obit at www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.

Burial will be in Markham Memorial Gardens.

Published in Herald Sun on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Viewing
08:00 - 12:00 PM
Refiner's Fire Community Church
MAY
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Refiner's Fire Community Church
