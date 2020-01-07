|
Thelbert Otis Tilley
September 3, 1936 - January 5, 2020
Rougemont
Thelbert Otis Tilley, 83, of Rougemont, died Sunday, January 5, 2020. Born in Granville County, he was the son of the late Erwin Otis Tilley and Mala Garrett Tilley. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Irvin "Junior" Tilley, Ruby Oakley and Edith Jordan.
Mr. Tilley worked for Motor Bearings, Southern Parts and Sloan's Automotive as a parts salesman. He was an avid NASCAR fan. Mr. Tilley was a mason with the Knap of Reeds Lodge #158 A.F. & A.M. He was of the Primitive Baptist faith.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Janet Vaughan Tilley of the home; three children: Becky Tilley (Mark Mullen) of Goldsboro, Kenneth Tilley of Timberlake and Kris Tilley of Wake Forest; two sibling: Ray Tilley (Belinda) of Durham and Joyce Atkins of Hillsborough; one grandson, Samuel Mullen (Julia).
Visitation will be held 6:30-8 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Brooks & White Chapel.
Memorial service 1 PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Brooks & White Chapel with the Elder Bobby Daughtry officiating.
Condolence may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 7, 2020