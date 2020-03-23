|
|
Thelma Ellis Jernigan
Durham
DURHAM: Thelma Ellis Jernigan, 69, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born in Bladen County, the daughter of the late Thomas C. Ellis and Myrtle L. Ellis. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jernigan was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer R. Toomey.
Mrs. Jernigan led a women's bible study at Braggtown Baptist Church and traveled to South Africa as a missionary over ten times. She retired from Duke University where she worked as an executive assistant with career services. She was involved with Emergency Chaplains and Pomeranian Rescue, and she enjoyed listening to Christian music and visiting Disney World.
Mrs. Jernigan is survived by her husband, Michael Jernigan; daughters, Sharon J. Burmahl and husband Eric, Christy M. Jernigan, Amy T. Krizek and husband Kevin; son, Charles Toomey and wife Mary Ann; sisters, Phenie E. Bowen and husband Charlie, Sandra E. Fishow and husband Thom; grandchildren, Maxwell T. Toomey, Spencer T. Toomey, Jennifer A. Krizek, Kayla R. Krizek, Thato Chaiken; and best friend, Lee A. Chaiken.
A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the service is limited to 100 people, including funeral home staff, family and visitors. Thank you for your respect and cooperation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to Emergency Chaplains at PO Box 14762 Research Triangle Park , NC 27709.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 23, 2020