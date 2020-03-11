|
Theresa Margaret Connolly Doyle
August 21, 1929 ~ March 5, 2020
Pittsboro
Theresa "Terrie" Connolly Doyle, age 90, of Pittsboro, died peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020, in her home at The Arbor at Galloway Ridge. Her beloved cat Rajah was at her side. Terrie was born in New York City to Timothy and Delia Lydon Connolly of Galway, Ireland. Terrie married Tom Doyle in 1949. They were devoted to each other and had been married for almost 64 years when he died. Both were longtime Parishioners of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Chapel Hill.
Terrie's working career was at the New York Telephone Company from which she retired as an Executive Vice President. She then worked as an interior designer for private customers. When Tom's brother died leaving their mutually owned Housemasters franchise in Tom's hands alone, Terrie stepped in to help. The business flourished until they sold it and moved to Fearrington Village in 1987. In 2007, they were among the first residents of Galloway Ridge. Terrie was predeceased by two sisters and two brothers. She is survived by nieces and nephews, including Peggy Doyle O'Connor of DE, Tim O'Connor of NJ, Tom McCabe and his wife Niamh of NY, and Mike Little and his wife Toni of FL, all of whom were actively involved in her life and will miss her. She was also blessed with longtime friends from her years in the Bronx, Secaucus, NJ, and Congers, NY, and her adoptive family in Apex. Terrie also treasured her friends and staff at Galloway and The Arbor.
A Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Church, Chapel Hill, at 10 AM on Friday, April 17th. Interment will be at the Church's Memorial Garden and Columbarium. Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 11, 2020