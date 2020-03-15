|
Thom M. Knabl
Raleigh
Thom M. Knabl, 74, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home in Raleigh. He was born in Wayne Co., Michigan to the late George Joseph Knabl and Dorothy Lindenmuth Knabl. In addition to his parents, Mr. Knabl is predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann Knabl; and sister, Pharen Johnson.
Thom was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He had the vision and spirit of a true entrepreneur from an early age as he opened his own golf store in his twenties and later went on to become partner in a successful insurance business.
For the past 30 years, Thom has been incredibly dedicated and active within Alcoholics Anonymous. He has been overwhelmingly generous with his time and wisdom to help others face their own demons as he did.
His efforts have helped dozens of others to declare victory over an insidious disease one day at a time with the philosophy of doing the next right thing, even when nobody is looking. While others may give lip service to the phrase, "Call me any time," Thom genuinely meant it and was always there for people who needed his wisdom and guidance at any hour of the day or night.
In addition to this, Thom will always be remembered for his vibrant smile, his zest for life, and his laser-straight tee shots.
Thom is survived by his daughters, Ashley Victoria Potter (Edward), Maureen Ortiz (Nash), Christine McKinney (Glenn); son, Matthew M. Knabl; grandchildren, Carson Charles Potter, Kristen Knabl, Hunter Knabl, Katie Six, Hayden Six, Macy Six, Hannah Young (Clay); great-grandchildren, Aubrey Vroenen, Emma Young, Lucas Ecott; brother, George Knabl; and sister, Julianne Slater (Carl).
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with a luncheon to follow immediately thereafter in the Gathering Room at Clements.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Thom's name to the Duke Homecare and Hospice at https://giving.dukehealth.org/.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 15, 2020