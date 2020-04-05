|
|
Thomas Eugene Boy
August 17, 1935-March 29, 2020
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Thomas Eugene Boy – 84 of Ft. Lauderdale, FL passed on March 29, 2020. Survived by his loving wife of 57 years Patricia Boy, daughter Wendy Robbin and husband Samuel Robbin of Plantation, FL and Granddaughters Ashley and Amanda Robbin. Tom was proceeded in death by his daughter Tamara Boy.
Last surviving of the four "Boy Brothers" Tom was born in Durham, NC to Carl and Francis Boy and attended Durham High School and Purdue University. Tom started off working at the family restaurant in Durham, "The Blue Light" which later became "Sam's Quick Shop". Tom's brother Sam remained in Durham and ran the family's restaurant. Tom and his two brothers James & Carl moved to Ft. Lauderdale in the early 1950's flying air cargo and groceries throughout the Caribbean and Latin America and distributing the Wall Street Journal in the U.S. In the early 1970's Tom worked to develop the company's new subsidiary National Jets, a private jet charter operator flying executives and movie stars. National also expanded its private terminal FBO and aircraft maintenance facilities on Ft. Lauderdale Hollywood Intl Airport. Tom was an Army Veteran and true aviation pioneer as he went on to create National Air Ambulance in the mid 1970's. National became the 1st air ambulance to be licensed in Florida and grew into one of the largest and most well-respected medevac operations throughout North and Latin America transporting thousands of patients during its 40 plus years.
Tom's passions were his wife, daughters, granddaughters, aviation, travel, boating, fishing, The Miami Dolphins and helping family, friends, his staff, and patients the company flew.
A Private burial was held on April 3rd and a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to: : Southeast Florida Chapter, 3323 W. Commercial Blvd., Suite 260, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309 or www.alz.org/seflorida
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 5, 2020