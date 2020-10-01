Thomas Gray Davenport, Jr



MARCH 3, 1938 - OCTOBER 1, 2018



Durham, NC



Two years ago, Thomas Gray Davenport, Jr. of Durham, N.C. passed away on Oct 1, 2018. Tom was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. Tom grew up with his sister, Iris, in Portsmouth, VA where his father, Thomas, Sr., was stationed in the Navy. He graduated from Cradock High School in 1956 and then the University of Virginia in 1960 followed by six years in the Air Force. Tom then found his way to Parsons, KS where he met the love-of-his-life, Violet Nell Sowers in 1968. Tom and Violet were married in Dec of that year and had two sons, Matthew Gray Davenport of Silver Spring, MD and Christopher Neal Davenport of Chapel Hill, NC. Tom was retired after 20 years at DuPont where he ran an electron microscopy lab.



Tom is survived by his wife, Violet, sister, Iris Davenport Kolesar, sons, Matthew and Christopher, as well as his daughter-in-law, Marilee, and his two grandchildren. He was loved deeply and is sorely missed. Memorials to Tom can be made in the form of donations to The Masonic Home for Children in Oxford, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store