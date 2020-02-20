|
Thomas Duke Pope
Durham
Thomas Duke Pope, 73, passed away Monday morning February 17, 2020 at his home in Durham. Tommy is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Pope, brother Leon Pope and his wife, Gaynelle.
Tommy was a native of Durham, NC and graduated from Durham High School in 1964. He was an Army veteran who worked for the City of Durham for almost 30 years. After leaving the City of Durham, he worked for Progress Energy and Wireless Communications. In 2010, he started Infinity Technology, which has become the leading distributor of Nokia microwave equipment and services. Tommy was an Iron Duke member and had recently served as the head of trustees at McMannen United Methodist Church in Durham.
A celebration of Tommy's life will be held at McMannen United Methodist Church in Durham, NC Saturday, February 22, 2020. (4102 Neal Rd, Durham, NC 27705) Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. with the memorial service at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Carolyn has requested contributions be made to either McMannen United Methodist Church or the Durham Rescue Mission. (PO Box 11368 Durham, NC 27703)
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 20, 2020