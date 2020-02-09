|
|
Thomas E. McCollough
Durham
Thomas E. McCollough, professor of Ethics emeritus of Duke University, died peacefully at 93, on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Croasdaile Village.
A devoted husband & father, Dr. McCollough taught ethics at Duke University for 36 years. Awarded the distinguished Howard Johnson's Teaching Award, his unique teaching style has influenced people through out his long life, with love, light, & compassion. He was charismatic, gregarious, & had a wonderful since of humor.
Dr. McCollough was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lee Rankin.
Surviving are his partner Patricia Ottaway, his children Mary Page Tingen and Theron McCollough and two grandsons, Tommy Lee and David Keith.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 16, at 2:30 at Croasdaile Village.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 9, 2020