Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
Thomas Edward Carr


1954 - 2019
Thomas Edward Carr Obituary
Thomas Edward Carr

Durham

Thomas Edward Carr, 65, of Durham, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on December 4th, 2019 at his family's home in Durham.

Tom was born November 12, 1954, son of Harold and Rosemarie (Breu) Carr in Mt.Kisco, New York. He was a graduate of Fox Lane High School in 1972 and Duke University in 1976. He was known for his work as a general contractor but his legacy was being a father to his two girls. Tom was a proud Brother of the Durham Masonic Lodge #352. He enjoyed cooking, sailing, and being on the water. Tom was quick witted and enjoyed history. Most importantly he was always there for his daughters.

Tom is survived by his daughters Erin Bell (Andy) and Megan Carr, and his sister Rosemarie Conrads (Johnny), and former spouse Karen Carr.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Hudson Funeral Home, 211 S. Miami Blvd., Durham, NC 27703. The family will receive friends 1-hour prior, from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in the name of Thomas Carr to Hock Family Pavilion at 300 W. Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 6, 2019
