Thomas Edward Doby
Thomas "Tommy" Edward Doby

Durham

Thomas "Tommy" Edward Doby,63 of Bahama passed suddenly on Thursday, September 24, 2020.Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Wood Doby, Jr and Virginia Harding Daves Doby. His sister, Lavon Carole Parks passed after a lengthy battle with cancer in 1973. Tommy is survived by a sister, Patty Doby of Durham; and a brother Norman Wayne Doby (Elizabeth Doby) of Little Elm, Texas.

Tommy was employed for thirty-seven years by the Liggett Group in Mebane. He will be remembered by his many friends, for his zest for life, his love of sports, and his passion for people and GOLF! Tommy enjoyed his time and service with his Masonic Lodge. Tommy was a good man.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each family household may sit together, but anyone not in your family must be at least six feet from you. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu like symptoms to stay home.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
