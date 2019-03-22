Services Visitation 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Brooks & White Funeral Home Graveside service 11:00 AM Person Memorial Cemetery Thomas Edward Tippett

Obituary Condolences Flowers Thomas Edward Tippett



Durham



Thomas Edward Tippett, 85, of Durham, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born in Durham County, he was the son of the late James Edward Tippett and Bessie Wheeler Tippett. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wives, Collen Permenter Tippett and Shirley R. Tippett; son, James Wesley "Wes" Tippett; brother, Harvey L. Tippett; nephew, Jay Jeffries. Mr. Tippett attended Northern Free Will Baptist Church. He was a US Army Veteran. Mr. Tippett retired from the City of Durham as a construction inspector after 30 years of employment.



Surviving are his grandson, Brady T. Tippett of Durham; two great-grandchildren, Grace and Gabriel Tippett; sister, Marie T. Jeffries of Durham; sister-in-law, Charlotte P. Tippett of Durham; niece and nephew, Kristen J. Henshaw of VA and Glen Tippett of SC; special friend, Bradley Hopkins.



Visitation will be held from 6:30-8 PM Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Brooks & White Funeral Home.



Graveside rites will be 11 AM Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Person Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Norman Gordon officiating.



Memorials may be made to Northern Free Will Baptist Church, 405 Orange Factor Road, Bahama, NC 27503.



Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries