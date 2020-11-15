Thomas R. Gasparoli
1957 – 2020
Durham
Thomas Robert Gasparoli, "Gaspo," of Durham, NC, was a man of compassion, ideals and wit. A gifted story teller, for years he used his talents as an investigative TV reporter, then as a columnist for the Durham Herald-Sun, and later as a writer and podcaster to spotlight injustices and provide a voice for victims who otherwise would not be heard. With his commanding presence, he entertained his family and friends with personal stories that he shared with his special brand of humor in a bold, booming voice.
Tom grew up in Roanoke, Virginia, son of the late Bob and Joan Gasparoli. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Virginia and later earned an MA in Journalism at the University of Missouri – Columbia. An athlete, he enjoyed sports, competition and lively political discussions. He traveled for his career across the U.S. from NYC to Albuquerque, Nashville, Minneapolis, Richmond and DC before he settled in Durham.
Tom passed away peacefully among family on November 7, 2020 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. He will be sorely missed by many loving friends and family members. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Marissa and Reggie, and his precious granddaughter, Chabelli; his sisters Lissa, Linda and Margaret; his Aunt Gloria; his birth mother, Kitty; and his loved ones Vi, Joanna, Kelly and Steve.
A private service was held virtually for family and friends. Memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to The Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia -- http://www.sorenseninstitute.org
