1/1
Thomas Gasparoli
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas R. Gasparoli

1957 – 2020

Durham

Thomas Robert Gasparoli, "Gaspo," of Durham, NC, was a man of compassion, ideals and wit. A gifted story teller, for years he used his talents as an investigative TV reporter, then as a columnist for the Durham Herald-Sun, and later as a writer and podcaster to spotlight injustices and provide a voice for victims who otherwise would not be heard. With his commanding presence, he entertained his family and friends with personal stories that he shared with his special brand of humor in a bold, booming voice.

Tom grew up in Roanoke, Virginia, son of the late Bob and Joan Gasparoli. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Virginia and later earned an MA in Journalism at the University of Missouri – Columbia. An athlete, he enjoyed sports, competition and lively political discussions. He traveled for his career across the U.S. from NYC to Albuquerque, Nashville, Minneapolis, Richmond and DC before he settled in Durham.

Tom passed away peacefully among family on November 7, 2020 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. He will be sorely missed by many loving friends and family members. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Marissa and Reggie, and his precious granddaughter, Chabelli; his sisters Lissa, Linda and Margaret; his Aunt Gloria; his birth mother, Kitty; and his loved ones Vi, Joanna, Kelly and Steve.

A private service was held virtually for family and friends. Memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to The Sorensen Institute for Political Leadership at the University of Virginia -- http://www.sorenseninstitute.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 14, 2020
There’s not many people left at WCCO TV who worked with Gaspo. But I had many of great laughs travel ing the state of MN.with him. I’m a photographer still with the station.
Hell I started missing the day he moved on. One of the great ones!
Brad Earley
Coworker
November 13, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Thomas. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved