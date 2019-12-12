|
Thomas Green
May 7, 1949 -- December 4, 2019
Wilmington
Thomas Everett Green, 70, of Wilmington, died December 4, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
He was born May 7, 1949 in Durham, NC, son of the late Everett J. and Arlene Briggs Green.
Tom graduated from Durham High School in 1967 and UNC-Chapel Hill in 1971. He really loved his Tarheels and followed them closely. He enjoyed many lively discussions about their successes with his brother-in-law, Jimmy.
He began his teaching career at Sunset Park Junior High School in Wilmington, then spent many years as the Media Coordinator at Southern High School in Durham, NC, and ended his career at Pine Valley Elementary School in Wilmington. After retirement, he worked for Measurement, Inc. for several years.
He is survived by his sister, Alta Minnotte and her husband, Jimmy, of Durham, NC; niece and nephews, Laura Hoyle (Jon) and their children, Emma, Abby, Everett, and Zane; Matt Minnotte; and Brian Minnotte (Christy) and their children, Chloe and Cadence; and special Wilmington friends, Leslie, Diane, and Sandy.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 1:00 in the Fellowship Hall of Braggtown Baptist Church in Durham. Dress casually. There will be time to share a "Tom story" if you feel led to share.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 12, 2019