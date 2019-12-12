Home

Andrews Mortuary and Crematory Market Street Chapel - Wilmington
1617 Market St.
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Thomas Green
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Fellowship Hall of Bragtown Baptist Church
Durham, NC
Thomas Green


1949 - 2019
May 7, 1949 -- December 4, 2019

Wilmington

Thomas Everett Green, 70, of Wilmington, died December 4, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 7, 1949 in Durham, NC, son of the late Everett J. and Arlene Briggs Green.

Tom graduated from Durham High School in 1967 and UNC-Chapel Hill in 1971. He really loved his Tarheels and followed them closely. He enjoyed many lively discussions about their successes with his brother-in-law, Jimmy.

He began his teaching career at Sunset Park Junior High School in Wilmington, then spent many years as the Media Coordinator at Southern High School in Durham, NC, and ended his career at Pine Valley Elementary School in Wilmington. After retirement, he worked for Measurement, Inc. for several years.

He is survived by his sister, Alta Minnotte and her husband, Jimmy, of Durham, NC; niece and nephews, Laura Hoyle (Jon) and their children, Emma, Abby, Everett, and Zane; Matt Minnotte; and Brian Minnotte (Christy) and their children, Chloe and Cadence; and special Wilmington friends, Leslie, Diane, and Sandy.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 1:00 in the Fellowship Hall of Braggtown Baptist Church in Durham. Dress casually. There will be time to share a "Tom story" if you feel led to share.

Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 12, 2019
